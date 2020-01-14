|
Frank J. Manson
Gulf Breeze - Gulf Breeze, FL. Frank J. Manson age 95 passed away peacefully after a long full life on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his home in Gulf Breeze, Florida. He was born on January 25, 1924 in Red Bank, New Jersey.
During World War II, Frank graduated from Naval Flight School at Pensacola Naval Air Station. He then was transferred into the Coast Guard Air-Sea Rescue where he helped save many fellow military personnel as well as civilian lives. After the war he became a builder and real estate developer in Red Bank. He met his wife Marge and they built and ran two "Cobblestones" restaurants together. They had four children between them: Douglas, James, Thomas and Leigh and two grandchildren: Meagan and Logan.
They later moved to the south Florida area, finally settling in Marathon, where they renovated and ran the Quay restaurant for many years. With a group of local investors, Frank and Marge purchased The Marathon Bank and created the original Marine Bank. Frank served for many years on The Board of Directors, to include serving as chairman of the board. Frank and Marge also simultaneously purchased and redeveloped The Tarpon Lodge into the very successful Banana Bay Resort. They expanded The Banana Bay Resort franchise into Key West by purchasing and redeveloping The Hilton Haven Motel. They ran both resorts successfully for many years.
After selling the resorts they retired to Gulf Breeze, FL where from his house Frank could overlook the Pensacola Bay and fondly remember his Naval flight training there.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020