1/1
Frank Ronald "Lightnin" Stryker
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Ronald "Lightnin" Stryker

Pensacola - Frank Ronald Stryker - "Lightnin" "Paw Paw" - passed away on June 30, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born April 29,1933 in Lutheranville, NY to Fred and Esther Stryker. The family lived in several places in NY and NJ. His favorite memories were living on a farm in upper state NY where he played baseball and football in Worcester, NY, Schenevus, NY, and in Cooperstown, NY in 1951 and was in the parade. He was very proud of that accomplishment. After graduation, he joined the Navy and was stationed at Great Lakes, IL, and Norman, OK. Paw Paw was proud of his boxing days in the Navy. His last deployment was at Whiting Field, Milton, where he met and married Virginia Mathis. They had three children, Randy, Ronnie and Susie. ln 1976, he married Mary Bunch. He retired as an Aircraft Electrician Forman at NARF and served as the secretary for the Pensacola Bass Club. He enjoyed telling fish stories and remembered each and every fishing partner.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Randy;two brothers, and one sister. Dad is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Ronnie; daughter, Susie, daughter-in-law, Lorene; step-son, Dave (Michele); step-daughter, Cheryl, ten grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, Kelley (Walt), Katie, Cody (Amy), Jake, Ben, and Isaac; as well as six great-grandchildren, Christian, Brooke, Summer, Caislynn, Ryker, and Bo.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30PM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Burial will follow in Clear Springs Cemetery, Robertsdale, AL. The family will receive friends at 11:30AM prior to services.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
11:30 AM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved