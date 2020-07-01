Frank Ronald "Lightnin" Stryker
Pensacola - Frank Ronald Stryker - "Lightnin" "Paw Paw" - passed away on June 30, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born April 29,1933 in Lutheranville, NY to Fred and Esther Stryker. The family lived in several places in NY and NJ. His favorite memories were living on a farm in upper state NY where he played baseball and football in Worcester, NY, Schenevus, NY, and in Cooperstown, NY in 1951 and was in the parade. He was very proud of that accomplishment. After graduation, he joined the Navy and was stationed at Great Lakes, IL, and Norman, OK. Paw Paw was proud of his boxing days in the Navy. His last deployment was at Whiting Field, Milton, where he met and married Virginia Mathis. They had three children, Randy, Ronnie and Susie. ln 1976, he married Mary Bunch. He retired as an Aircraft Electrician Forman at NARF and served as the secretary for the Pensacola Bass Club. He enjoyed telling fish stories and remembered each and every fishing partner.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Randy;two brothers, and one sister. Dad is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Ronnie; daughter, Susie, daughter-in-law, Lorene; step-son, Dave (Michele); step-daughter, Cheryl, ten grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, Kelley (Walt), Katie, Cody (Amy), Jake, Ben, and Isaac; as well as six great-grandchildren, Christian, Brooke, Summer, Caislynn, Ryker, and Bo.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30PM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Burial will follow in Clear Springs Cemetery, Robertsdale, AL. The family will receive friends at 11:30AM prior to services.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.
