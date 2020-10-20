Frank T Moniz
Pensacola - LTC(R) Frank T. Moniz
b. November 17,1925 d. October 18, 2020
Born in Fall River, MA and raised in East Providence, RI, Frank Moniz was not content to live a small town, parochial life. At 17 he convinced his mother and father to let him enlist for the Army Air Corps during WWII so that he could help defend this country he loved; while still 17, he participated in the military program, Silver Wings, where he began his lifelong love affair with airplanes. He did not leave for basic training until he was 18 and planned to be a pilot; however, the Army Air Corps had different ideas, and by the age of 19 he was flying bombing raids over Nazi Germany as a tail gunner on a B-17. That he survived is miraculous, given the high mortality rate of tail gunners.
He went on to fly some of the last bombing raids over Germany and, after the war, some photographic missions over the north of Africa. He once commented that after each mission, he swore that he wouldn't go on another and yet he did. That is the very definition of courage: being afraid but going anyway.
After separating honorably in 1946, Frank used his GI Bill to get his bachelor's degree at Providence College and then went on to get his Doctor of Jurisprudence at Boston College. Upon receiving his undergraduate degree, Frank began teaching at East Providence Junior High and High Schools, specializing in English, drama, and debate. Directing plays, guiding young writers, and coaching the debate team, he was a strong, positive influence on his students. Even his colleagues recognized his gifts; Mrs. Catherine Coffey noted, "Your scholarship is matched by humanity, friendliness and a good Christian character."
During this time, he also began his studies at Boston College, driving an hour each way four days per week to successfully complete his legal studies in four years.
After completing school and trying out private practice, he decided that the Air Force was a better choice to scratch the travel itch he always felt.
Frank traveled the world as a JAG: Philippines, three different tours in the Washington D.C. area, Italy, and the Azores; even from these posts, he traveled to Madrid, Spain, Lisbon, and other Azorean islands.
Among his key achievements as a JAG were authoring contributions to the 1969 Revised Uniform Code of Military Justice and arguing cases before the Court of Military Appeals, the military's highest court.
None of this would have been possible without the lifelong commitment and dedication of his one true love, Gloria Mancino. Married December 26, 1949, they had six unique and talented children. 70 years of marriage yielded decades of adventure: retired from the Air Force at the age of 52, he spent the next 30+ years traveling the globe with Gloria: Australia, Israel, Italy, Germany, England, Ireland, Wales, Mexico, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Jordan, France, Austria, Lichtenstein, China—over 25 countries total.
He was an engaging storyteller, and one of his favorite starters was, "Have I ever told you about how I spent my 20th birthday in Paris??" Frank never tired of a good story, and he often cautioned his audience to listen even to his old stories as the endings might have changed.
Frank was also an artist; his talent came alive when he created beautiful pen and ink sketches for Gloria while they were dating and extended through the years, showing up in the art he chose for his home and even the décor of his garage.
Frank was predeceased by his sons Frank T. Moniz, Jr. and Michael J. Moniz. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Gloria, his daughter Donna M. Moniz, Esq. of Seattle, WA; son John P. Moniz (Shey), Retired Dispatcher for United Airlines of Houston, TX; daughter Christine Moniz Barham (LTC/R Brian), D.Phil, Professor/Strayer University of Fredericksburg, VA; son COL/R Stephen P. Moniz (Jennifer), Retired Special Forces Officer of Fairfax Station, VA; and daughter-in-law Kim Moniz of Winona, MS. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Brooke Barham Parker (MAJ Michael), Bryn C. Barham (Danielle), 1LT Bret J. Barham, Blair A. Barham, Camille M. Moniz, Katherine A. Moniz; and by seven great grandchildren: Kylie, Elijah, Blaise, Harleigh, Braxton, Layla, and Elani with another great grandson due in November.
Visitation from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday October 22, 2020 at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be the following day at 11:30 am Friday October 23rd at Our Lady of Loreto Chapel NAS. Burial will immediately follow at Barrancas National Cemetery at 1:00 pm with military honors.
Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
may be made in lieu of flowers. Flowers should be sent to the home.