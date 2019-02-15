Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Code’s residence
Pensacola - Franklin Code House, 85, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

Franklin Code House was born July 31, 1933 in Birmingham AL. As a young man, Code served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Rockledge. Upon completion of his Tour of Duty in the military he married Shirley Griffin. Code and Shirley had two children; Barry and Bridget. He was a devoted family man and a wonderful Dad.

Code was a Golf Pro, Director of Golf, and Golf Course Designer at several Florida courses; Monticello, Port St. Joe, Panama City and Delray Beach. Code loved golf. He was a scratch golfer for most of his life. He was a fantastic putter.

Code was a boisterous man who truly enjoyed life. He had the type of personality that filled the room. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Code is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Barry House (Melissa) and Bridget House and grandchildren, Patrick House and Megan Wilson (Andy).

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm with a eulogy being said and Military Honors being performed at 4:00 pm at Code's residence.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
