Franklin Eugene May, Sr., DDS



Honolulu, Hawaii - "Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy" - Inuit saying



Dr. Franklin Eugene May, loving husband and father of four children, passed away peacefully at his home in Hawaii on February 17, 2019 at the age of 85.



Fondly known as "Gene", Dr. May was born in Cumberland, Maryland on August 2, 1933 to Ross Eugene and Mary Katherine May. He attended Loyola University Maryland for his undergraduate degree, and the University of Maryland for his doctorate, where he received his degree in dentistry. He married his first wife Mary Alice Moberly in Baltimore and moved to Pensacola in 1964 to open his dental practice. Gene and Mary raised 4 children, Catherine, Jennifer, Gene Jr and Meredith.



Dr May happily treated many patients at his dental practice which he continued to run until the age of 82. After the passing of his first wife, Gene married Sandra Wainwright (Hirst) McCloskey and continued to reside and practice in Florida until he moved with Sandy to Hawaii for retirement. Gene loved music, astronomy, foreign languages and traveling. He had a zest for life, enjoyed helping others, and loved being around friends and family.



Gene was pre-deceased by his wife Mary and both of his parents, Ross and Katherine.



He is survived by his wife Sandra; all 4 of his children; his beloved granddaughters, Alexandra and Jessica; two dear sons-in-law, Les and Scott; his brother, Bruce; his sisters, Sandra and Cathy; his step-son and step-daughter-in-law, Keith and Gorbel McCloskey; many cousins, nieces and nephews who will all greatly miss and fondly remember him.



If you prefer to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to St. Francis Hospice, 24 Puiwa Rd., Honolulu, HI 96817.



A celebration of Dr. May's life will be held in Pensacola, March 2nd at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel and Memorial Park, 3351 Scenic Hwy. Viewing starts at 10:30 a.m. with a service beginning at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow the service and all are welcome to join.



