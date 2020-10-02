Franklin Webster "Webb" Anchors
Pensacola - Franklin Webster "Webb" Anchors, 77, passed away on September 22, 2020 after a 2-year battle with cancer.
Webb was born to James R. and Ethel M. Anchors on September 6, 1943, in Pensacola, Florida.
He is survived by his daughters, Shea (Billy) Hale and Alyson Holmes, sister, Virginia "Ginger" (Emory) Williams, grandchildren, Webb and Ava Hale.
For full obituary, see Waters and Hibbert.com
To send Condolences please visit watersandhibbert.com
Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.