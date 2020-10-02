1/1
Franklin Webster "Webb" Anchors
1943 - 2020
Franklin Webster "Webb" Anchors

Pensacola - Franklin Webster "Webb" Anchors, 77, passed away on September 22, 2020 after a 2-year battle with cancer.

Webb was born to James R. and Ethel M. Anchors on September 6, 1943, in Pensacola, Florida.

He is survived by his daughters, Shea (Billy) Hale and Alyson Holmes, sister, Virginia "Ginger" (Emory) Williams, grandchildren, Webb and Ava Hale.

For full obituary, see Waters and Hibbert.com

To send Condolences please visit watersandhibbert.com

Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home - PENSACOLA
124 W. GREGORY ST.
Pensacola, FL 32502
(850) 432-6534
