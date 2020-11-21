1/1
Frazier Janey Howie Swift
On Friday, November 20, 2020, Frazier Janey Howie Swift, survived by her loving husband David D. Swift Sr, daughter of Frazier and Doug Howie, and sister of Thomas O'Ferrall Howie, Sr., went to Heaven at the age of 64. She is survived by her two wonderful step-children, Ida Ross Hicks (Brad) and David D. Swift, Jr. (Laurie), five beautiful grandchildren, and two loving nephews, Griffith Howie and Thomas Howie, Jr.

Janey was born on February 15, 1956 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was crowned Bicentennial Queen of Fiesta of Five Flags 1976. She received her Bachelor's in Elementary Education from the University of South Alabama, where she became a sister of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She was an active member of Merry Makers in Pensacola Florida.

Janey was a light in every room in which she walked; She was a fireball in the most perfect way. Her smile and laugh were both contagious. She was compassionate, energetic, and had immense enthusiasm for life. She leaves a legacy of a strong, smart and beautiful soul. Her love for her family was pure and will forever run deep within our hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Church of the Advent or any favorite charity. A private family service will be held at The Church of the Advent, Lillian, Alabama.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
