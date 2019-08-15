Services
Benboe Funeral Home
416 West Wright Street
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 438-7503
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Warrington, FL
Pensacola - Reverend Dr. Fred Wright 85 expired Monday August 5th after a brief illness. Rev. Wright was the retired Pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church where he pastored from December 12, 1980 until October 2011. His wife & a son preceded him in death. He is lovingly survived by his children Dr. Shannon Wright-Johnson and husband Jerry Johnson, Thomas Wright & wife Kenya Wright, grandchildren Brianca Wright, Destiny, Paris & SA Joshua Johnson as well as numerous other relatives & friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday 11 am at First Baptist Church Warrington with Dr. J. H. Miller, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery with BENBOE FUNERAL HOME directing. Friends may call the funeral home on Friday from noon to 7 pm.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
