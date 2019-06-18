|
Freddie Ross "Tony" Antone
Baker - Freddie R. "Tony" Antone, 79, of Baker, FL went to be with his Lord on Fri., June 14, 2019 while surrounded by family. He was born in Pensacola, FL on June 10, 1940 to the late Reuben Antone and Frances Kersey. Longtime owner of Tony's Paint and Body Shop. He loved his Lord and Savior, family, fishing, and he was a proud supporter of President Donald Trump.
Freddie is survived by his daughter, Frances (Scott) Givens; son, Fred "Bert" Antone; daughter, "his baby" Tilly Antone; and three brothers, James (Judy) Boulaware, Donnie Rittenhouse, and Richard Vickery.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wed., June 19, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Burial will follow in Whitmire Cemetery, Pensacola, FL.
Visitation will begin at 12noon prior to services.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 18, 2019