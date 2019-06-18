Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Antone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Ross "Tony" Antone


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Freddie Ross "Tony" Antone Obituary
Freddie Ross "Tony" Antone

Baker - Freddie R. "Tony" Antone, 79, of Baker, FL went to be with his Lord on Fri., June 14, 2019 while surrounded by family. He was born in Pensacola, FL on June 10, 1940 to the late Reuben Antone and Frances Kersey. Longtime owner of Tony's Paint and Body Shop. He loved his Lord and Savior, family, fishing, and he was a proud supporter of President Donald Trump.

Freddie is survived by his daughter, Frances (Scott) Givens; son, Fred "Bert" Antone; daughter, "his baby" Tilly Antone; and three brothers, James (Judy) Boulaware, Donnie Rittenhouse, and Richard Vickery.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wed., June 19, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Burial will follow in Whitmire Cemetery, Pensacola, FL.

Visitation will begin at 12noon prior to services.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
Download Now