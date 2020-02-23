|
Frederic T. Munstereifel Jr
Pensacola - Frederic T. Munstereifel Jr, 80, passed away on February 10, 2020. Frederic was born in New Orleans on February 9, 1940. He was a dedicated Catholic and he was active in the churches he attended. Frederic enjoyed learning and had a degree in Science and in Drafting Technology. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1958 and attained 4th degree.
Frederic is preceded in death by his parents, Frederic T Munstereifel Sr and Elizabeth "Bessie" Munstereifel. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Little Flower Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Oak Lawn Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020