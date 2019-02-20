Frederick George Smalley



Pensacola - Frederick George Smalley passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, to his forever Home. He was born on May 25, 1923 to George and Peral Mae King Smalley in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy in WW II and the Korean War. He married Marilou Diamond Smalley who passed on to her Home in May of 2003.



Fred was a dedicated Master Mason and a member of Escambia Lodge #15 for 70 years and the York Rite Bodies. He also served as Past Monarch of Zelica Grotto, M.O.P.R. He received the Scottish Rite Family Values Award from Chief Judge Terry Terrell in May 2012.



He was very active with the Membership Board of Directors of U.C.P. of N.W.F. Serving on the board in the early 1950's in an old two story house at 606 N Hayes Street. Fred later served as President of the Board three times and after several active years was placed on the Board Emeritus List.



He retired as Director of Recreation at N.A.S.P. in 1990 after serving 20 years of honorable service. He was honored by having the NASP Youth Center named Fred Smalley Youth Center in 1992. Fred was an original member of Saint Christopher's Episcopal Church.



He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margory J. Mathis.



Fred is survived by three children, Sandra (John) Stefanik, Susan (Marcus) Trawick and Jimmy (Misty) Smalley; grandchildren: Scott (Jessie) Wilhite, John (Vanessa) Stefanik, Andrew (Courtney) Stefanik, Cassie Stefanik, Rebecca Murphy, Emily Trawick, Shayne Trawick, Eugene (Jessica) Trawick; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church with Reverend Susan Sowers officiating. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.



Donations may be made to UCP of Northwest Florida, 2912 N. E St., Pensacola, FL 32501-1324. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary