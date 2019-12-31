Services
G. "Steve" Lowery


1947 - 2019
G. "Steve" Lowery Obituary
G. "Steve" Lowery

Jay - G. "Steve" Lowery, 72, of Jay passed away on December 29, 2019 to be reunited with his father, Curtis Lowery.

Steve was an active outdoors man who especially loved to fish. He ran and operated Lowery Industrial Coatings for most of his career. He volunteered his time to the Pace High School Fishing Team, which he especially enjoyed.

Steve leaves behind: his loving wife of 52 years, Joanne Whaley Lowery of Jay; a son, S. Todd Lowery (Tammy) of Butler, AL; grandchildren, Logan and Hanna Kate Lowery; mother, Mary Louise Lowery of Jay; brother, Jerry Lowery (Helen) of Jay; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Cobbtown Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jay First Baptist Church - AWANA Program, P.O. Box 59, Jay, FL 32565.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
