Gail B. Green Stearns
Pensacola - Our Dear Gail, age 77, passed away on February 17, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Pensacola, FL after a 14 year-battle with MDS. She was born 18 Nov. 1942 at Pensacola Hospital, the daughter of H. Guy Green and Crescencia Kramer who predeceased her.
Gail attended local schools, graduating from PHS in 1960. She attended PJC and FSU. She was active at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Walther League and sang in the choir. She enjoyed sports and was women's city tennis champion for two years, and on the swim team at PCC. She, also, played golf and rode horses.
In 1969 she met her future husband, Capt. Richard N. Stearns, U.S. Army pilot, on a blind date, and shortly thereafter they eloped to Carson City, Nevada where they married on Nov. 22, 1969.
While in the Army, she and Dick lived in Fairbanks, AK and Pittsburg, PA where Gail became an R.N. After they returned to Pensacola, she received a nursing degree at UWF in 1979. She nursed at Baptist Hospital from 1976 to 1989 in the newborn nursery and in MINU. After retirement, she volunteered at the USO, and at Sacred Heart Hospital in the Interventional Radiology Dept.
Her body is being donated to medical science. In the future, her cremated remains will be interred at Barrancas National Cemetery awaiting the Resurrection.
Gail is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Richard Stearns; step-children, Gary Stearns and Mary Kay Stearns Frank (Robert); a step-granddaughter, Stevie Stearns Tillman (Jamie), and step-great-grandson Onyx Tillman; also step-grandchildren, KayLee Frank, Wil Frank, and Trey Frank all of Bloomington, IL; brothers, H. Guy Green, Jr. (Ginger) of Marianna, FL and John P. Green (Carol) of Macon, GA; sisters, Cynthia G. Dean of Pensacola and Crispin G. Cantrell of Birmingham, AL; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
A family service will be held at a future time, not yet determined. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 12912 Pensacola, FL 32591-2912.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020