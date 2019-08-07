|
|
Gail Vaughn Grimes
Pensacola - Gail Vaughn Grimes, 82, of Pensacola passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was a resident of Pensacola, FL. Born November 19, 1936 in Gadsden, AL, graduated PHS Class of 1955. Retired from Gayfers (33 yrs), owner of Texaco Station. She was very active in her community, President Rowwa-Retired Officers Widows Association, President Warrington Elks Lodge, Red Hat Society of Pensacola, Daughter of Nile Hadji Temple, Shands Hospital Volunteer Donator, Dillards Fashion Model for New World Landing Fashion Shows for Retirees, Jester's Krewe, Krewe of Lafette. Her enjoyment for sewing and designing for many years for plays in the community, baking cakes/ pies weekly for Bingo Halls. She was an avid Miami Dolphin Fan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Grimes; father, Alton W. Vaughn; mother, Jesse Duane Vaughn; brothers, Sonny, Jerry, Alvin, Andy, Russell Vaughn; daughters, Kay Wrenn and Karon Hall; son, Keith Jerkins all of Pensacola. Survivors include her sisters, Carol Speranzo, Judy Thomas; brothers, Bobby "Doc" (Gloria) and Johnny Vaughn; her loving daughter, Kathy Peterson; grandchildren, Logan Faulk, Cameron Heckman (Shaya), Brandon Heckman (Sarah), Dalton Heckman, Karathy Donahue, Allena Kennedy and Jamie Kersey; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeanette Vaughn; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Faith Chapel Funeral Home South for handling arrangements and Covenant Hospice of Sacred Heart Hospital. A special thank you to Aunt Gwenette Thompson for being with my mom everyday while in hospice.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Rusty Vaughn will be officiating.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 7, 2019