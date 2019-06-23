Garry Moore Wesner



Pensacola - Garry Moore Wesner, was born on October 7, 1959 and passed away on June 18, 2019.



This obituary was penned by Garry himself before he passed away.



Garry was preceded in death by parents Mary Ann Wesner and Larry Lavon Wesner.



He is survived by girlfriend of 18 years, Leslie Barlow. She has been by my side through this illness and has been the best nurse/caregiver ever. She worked a full time job and came home and tended to me. He is also survived by loving companions Bear, Tiger and Gracie.



Garry was the Owner/Operator of Wesner Electric for over 31 years where he developed many special relationships with customers and vendors. He had a great passion for golf, fishing, scuba diving, martial arts and traveling where many special and long lasting friendships were made. Destinations of travels to scuba dive were Australia, Guam, Cayman Islands, Key West, Dry Tortuga's and the many sites that Pensacola has to offer. Throughout the years he developed many special relationships, too many to mention here that lasted a lifetime.



Special thanks to dear friends Mike and Gail Whitehead. Upon hearing of cancer diagnosis, Mike put his own life on the hold and drove me to any appointments, chemo treatment and procedure that Leslie couldn't so as to better understand the doctor's orders and help in my recovery.



People tend to overlook the caregivers and the special people who pray regularly for your recovery but they are the very people who need your support to fill the void that has been left. These people are the most important to anyone facing the news of dying, until you face that difficult hardship it will remain hard to explain. A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses who made life a little easier to manage.



There will be no service at Garry's request, however, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with friends and family. Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary