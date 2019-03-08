Gary Edward Nickerson



Pensacola - Gary Edward Nickerson 72 passed away on March 5, 2019.



Gary was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on August 16, 1946 to Paul and Ruth Nickerson. He was a 1964 graduate from Escambia High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Livingston University. He was employed by Pen Air Federal Credit Union for 41 years. Gary enjoyed his many positions at the credit union but found his niche in the loan department.



Gary loved sports. He played youth baseball and went on to coach and umpire. He like shooting hoops, and surfing. But he loved playing golf. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, Live to Ride, Ride to Live. He listened to early Rock and Roll, and country music. During his illness, Gary often found peace in music. He and Laura enjoyed dancing, taking cruises and simple drives in the country. Gary lived life.



Gary is survived by his loving wife, Laura Gay Nickerson; three children from previous marriages, one brother and three sisters. He will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters- in-law and their families, especially his great niece, Charlie Gay.



Visitation will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with services at 3:00 p.m. at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel with a reception to follow.



BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Hwy. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary