Gary Lee Chandler
Pensacola - Gary Lee Chandler, 72, of Pensacola passed away peacefully Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Mr. Chandler was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio.
Survivors include his oldest son, Patid Leechandler; grandson, Voraprach "Orca" Leechandler; and daughter-in-law, Jarina Saeng-Noi all from Thailand.
A funeral service will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM with visitation for one hour prior the service.
Burial will be in Pensacola Memorial Gardens.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 19, 2019