Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Chandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Chandler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lee Chandler Obituary
Gary Lee Chandler

Pensacola - Gary Lee Chandler, 72, of Pensacola passed away peacefully Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Mr. Chandler was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Survivors include his oldest son, Patid Leechandler; grandson, Voraprach "Orca" Leechandler; and daughter-in-law, Jarina Saeng-Noi all from Thailand.

A funeral service will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM with visitation for one hour prior the service.

Burial will be in Pensacola Memorial Gardens.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now