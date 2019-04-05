Gary Paul Gaspard



Pensacola - Gary Paul Gaspard, 77, of Pensacola, FL, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.



He was born August 20, 1941 in his grandparents' home in Cottonport, LA to Ivan Ducote Gaspard and Joseph Bourgeois Gaspard, he spent his early years in Cottonport moving to Houma, LA where he graduated high school. He attended LSU, leaving when he enlisted in the Air Force.



Gary married Joan Conley, his wife of 55 years, while stationed in Havre, MT. Upon discharge Gary, Joan and daughter Jill moved to Dallas TX where his son Joe was born. He worked for Dun & Bradstreet while attending North Texas State University at night, subsequently obtaining a degree in Banking & Finance. Dun & Bradstreet transferred him to Mobile, AL as office manager, and in 1975 to Pensacola, FL in sales. When offered a transfer to south Florida the family decided to stay in Pensacola where he obtained a real estate license. His first job was with Noel Faddis at RMI. He went on to establish his own firm, Gaspard & Associates, a commercial real estate company and operated until the present with his wife and son.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Jill.



He is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Joseph; cousins with whom he was raised as siblings, Fay Swindler Walker, Helen Swindler Feduccia (Don), Nancy Swindler Thevenot (Bro), David Swindler (Eloise) and Stephanie Swindler Armand.



A rosary will be recited at 9:00 am, with visitation until mass begins at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 with a reception to follow at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 10650 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola, FL 32507.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Our Lady of Angels St. Joseph Medical Clinic, 131 Intendencia Street, Pensacola, FL 32501.