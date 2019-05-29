Gary Wayne Edwards



Cantonment - Cantonment- Gary Wayne Edwards, 70 of Cantonment passed away peacefully with his family by his side Friday, May 17, 2019, after a 15 plus year battle with Diabetes.



Gary was born in Pensacola, FL March 13, 1949. He was a graduate of Escambia High School. He had very loyal career to Monsanto/Solutia for more than 30 years as a Draftsman in the Engineering Department and retired as a warehouse manager. He worked very long hours for his family, was very proud of his days as a volunteer firefighter with the Warrington Volunteer Fire Department, and volunteering with local Boy Scout Troops. He also enjoyed camping trips with friends and family. The few days he had off he could be found enjoying time fishing off of the Fort Pickens Pier, deep sea fishing with his brother and friends, spending time with family and watching his grandsons play golf. Gary loved fishing of all types and loved to spend that time sharing and teaching his children and grandchildren tips and techniques of his hobby. His fishing stories, sense of humor, and corny jokes will be missed by his friends, family, and all who love him.



He leaves behind his children Rachel Edwards-Herman (Danny), Jason Edwards (Michelle), his beloved brother Dr. James Bryant Edwards (Joyce); and sister Barbara Callaway (Bob) and grandchildren, Megan Huvila (Zach), MacKenzie Kurkowski, Daniel Herman, Nicholas Herman, Tyler Edwards and great grandchild Colten Huvila along with numerous nieces and nephews, friends and family.



Those who have proceeded him in death are his beloved parents James Bryant Edwards, Jr., and Vera Mae Nicholason Edwards, also his sister Joan Rowland (Bob).



Visitation of family will be 1pm Saturday June 1, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel with Celebration of Life following at 2-3pm at the Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel and scattering of ashes in remembrance of Gary will be 4:30pm at Fort Pickens pier directly following the Celebration of Life service.



