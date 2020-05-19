|
Gay Ellen Mantle
Pensacola - Gay Ellen Mantle, 80, returned to her heavenly home on May 13, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Her faith and her firm belief in God supported her throughout her journey and ultimately gave her peace.
Gay Ellen was born in Macomb, IL on April 21, 1940, to the late Ernest and Marie Logan. She attended and graduated from Springfield High School. While Gay Ellen was attending Springfield High School, she met her future husband, Kenneth Russell Mantle, who was then serving in the U.S. Navy. They were married in July of 1959. Gay Ellen proudly raised her four daughters as the family moved multiple times in support of the Navy and her husband's deployments until the family settled in Pensacola, FL. She was a proud Navy Wife for 32 years.
In 1976, Gay Ellen attended the LPN Nursing Program at Pensacola Junior College, graduating with honors. Gay Ellen then embarked upon a 23-year nursing career in the Gastroenterology Department at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. Her hobbies included reading, jigsaw puzzles, line dancing, Friday Night Bingo at the Knights of Columbus Hall, sewing clothes for her daughters, and participating in 5K runs and race walks. In 2008, Gay Ellen moved to Atlanta to live with her youngest daughter.
Gay Ellen is survived by her daughters Glinda Mantle, Karen Kaeser (Susan), Andrea Comeau, and Janice Jacoby (Richard); her two brothers David and Grant Logan; and her grandchildren Kristin Batty, Seth and Zachary Comeau, and Joseph, Matthew, and Patrick Jacoby. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters Genan Lynn Logan and Glenda Ann Logan.
Gay Ellen will be remembered as a quiet and kind person who emanated great strength and grace because of her love and faith in God and dedication to her husband and daughters. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who are grateful that Gay Ellen is at peace in the care of her creator after struggling with this disease for such a long time.
Visitation is on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Oak Lawn Funeral Home, Pensacola from 3 - 5 pm. A Mass of Christian Funeral will be celebrated at Little Flower Catholic Church, Pensacola, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 10:30 am with interment to follow at Bayview Memorial Park. In honor of her favorite color, we invite you to wear blue at her funeral.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Henry County Alzheimer's Walk in her honor at the following link: http://act.alz.org/goto/gayellenmantle
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020