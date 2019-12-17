|
G.B. Ard
Pensacola - G.B. Ard, 86, passed away on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 9th, 1933 to Etta and Bud Ard in Santa Rosa County, Florida. G.B. is survived by his daughter Terry Ard Foster (Pat), his sons Rick Ard (Pam) and Mark R. Ard (Mary), his sister Robbie Ard Reddert (John), his brother Robert Art (Cheryl), seven cherished grandchildren, and 12 precious great-grandchildren (who knew him as GPa). He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud Ard and Etta Hopkins Ard, his brother, Willie Ray Ard, and his sister Zilveree Ard Senior.
After graduating from Pensacola High School in 1953, G.B. proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He returned to Pensacola where he lived the rest of his life close to his family and friends, pursuing several interests during his working years. G.B. loved to be on the water, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. He loved to tinker and could fix absolutely anything, always ready to lend a helping hand to neighbors, friends and family - anyone who called on him for help. G.B. remained close to his classmates from Pensacola High School's graduating class of 1953. He attended many class reunions and in his later years was a regular at their monthly luncheons in downtown Pensacola. G.B. cherished the friendships made those many years ago and truly enjoyed "catching up" during those get-togethers.
The family will receive visitors on December 19, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Pensacola Memorial Gardens, followed by a Celebration of Life service to begin at 3:00PM. The family would like to thank the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital, especially the ICU for their outstanding care of our father. A special thanks to Daniela and Matt in the ICU, for their loving attention to our dad, as well as the compassion and assistance shown to our family during this very difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans organization of your choice.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019