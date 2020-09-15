George Alfred Lawson



George Alfred Lawson, 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Cantonment, Florida. He was born September 8th, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia to Horace F. and Theoda Lawson.



Growing up in Lake City, Florida, George graduated from Columbia High School and attended the University of Florida. He was a veteran of the National Guard and the U.S. Army and a lifelong Baptist. From 1952 to 1985, George worked as a millwright for DuPont, first at the Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina, and later in Old Hickory, Tennessee. He spent the 35 years of his retirement with his loving wife, Patsy Trammell Lawson, in Cantonment, where he volunteered weekly with Covenant Care hospice.



George was always generous with his love, and a blessing to both family and friends. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, riding motorcycles, and, in his later years, watching races and taking fastidious care of his home and lawn.



George was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Edith Brannon, older brother, Fay, and younger sister, June. He is survived by his first wife, Virginia Jolley, as well as his children Victoria (Mick) Walker, Jorja Ayers, Russell (Gina) North, and Erin (David) Todd. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



A private service will be held, with interment to follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in George's name may be made to Covenant Care, 5041 N 12th Ave, Pensacola, Florida 32504.









