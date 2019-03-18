George "Marvin" Cornwell



Gulf Breeze - George "Marvin" Cornwell, 81, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 with family by his side.



Marvin was born February 23, 1938 in Pensacola, Florida. He graduated from Pensacola High School in 1956 winning the Football State Championship in 1953.



Marvin worked as an assistant golf pro for Pensacola County Club and held several positions at Runyan's Shipyard. He enjoyed reading military history and autobiographies, playing golf and watching Florida Gator athletics.



Marvin attended Redeemer Lutheran Church. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren who lovingly called him "Pop-Pop".



He is preceded in death by his parents, Zemp W. and Clara P. (Pepper) Cornwell and his brother, Robert "Zemp" Cornwell.



He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn of 51 years; sister Jane Schwab; his son, David Cornwell; daughter-in-law, Lori Roltsch Cornwell; two grandchildren, Sarah and Lilly Cornwell; his daughter Kathy Cornwell; and son-in-law, Jason Foster.



Respects can be made at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 with visitation starting at 12:30 pm until the memorial service begins at 1:30pm. Burial will immediately follow at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery on Scenic Highway in Pensacola.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church and School.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church and School.