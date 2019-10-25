|
George Edward Bradley, age 79, of Pensacola passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2019. George was born in Birch Tree, MO, on May 4, 1940 to George Franklin and Mildred Hines Bradley and was raised in Colorado with his three brothers. Following high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving 22 years at duty stations in Japan, California, Spain and Florida before retiring in Pensacola, FL. He went on to another 25 year career as defense contractor supporting the U.S. Navy.
George loved life, his family, and his friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bonnie; sons, Edward Franklin Bradley (Elie) of New Orleans, LA and Kevin Michael Barnes of Crofton, MD; and grandson, Edward Philip Bradley of Lillian, AL. Also surviving him are brothers, Larry (Barbara) of Yuma, AZ, Kenneth (Karen) of Fort Collins, CO, and Dennis (Tina) of Keene, NH; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pam and David Ennis of Sydney, Australia; nieces and nephews, Laural, Kelly, Jeff, Michele, Jeremy, and Joshua; and numerous friends.
A memorial service will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Pensacola, FL on November 14. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with the service to follow.
The family wishes to thank Emerald Coast Hospice, especially Nurse Cheryl, for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to in George's name.
