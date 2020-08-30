1/
George Fayette Merritt
Charleston - George Fayette Merritt died August 23, 2020. Fayette was born in Pensacola to Mr. & Mrs. John A. Merritt, Jr. He was married 60 wonderful years to Louise Biggs Merritt. Fayette was a graduate of the Coast Guard Academy. He served 20 years in the Coast Guard, retiring as Commander. He met Louise while stationed in Texas. After retiring from the Coast Guard, they moved back to Pensacola to raise their children. He went on to get his MBA from Univ. of West Florida and worked as a CPA and a marine surveyor. Working for himself allowed him to spend time with his family, attend athletic events, drive in car pools, and loved to teach swimming. His grandchildren, Curtis & Cristall, were the lights of his life. He loved the water, visiting family in TX and his daughter in Charleston. He could often be found with Louise at an African Violet Show or Garden Club function. They were blessed with a long life together and truly enjoyed spending that time with each other. They have been a wonderful example to all who knew them of happy, loving family. Fayette was preceded in death by his brother, John A. Merritt, III, and two sisters, Mary Dawkins and Betsy Harrison; his wife Louise, son George F. Merritt, Jr. (Diann), daughter Bonnie Miley (Bob), grandson George Curtis Merritt (Kelsea), granddaughter Cristall Merritt (Jake), and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held in Charleston at this time. At a future time, a funeral mass & celebration of life will be held in Pensacola. Memorials made be made in his name to a charity of your choice.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
