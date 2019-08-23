|
|
George H. Stills, Jr.
Pensacola - George H. Stills, Jr., 71 of Pensacola, FL went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019. George was born in Pensacola, FL on December 27, 1947, to George H. Stills, Sr. and Elizabeth (Stills) Alexander.
He was preceded in death by his father George H. Stills, Sr., mother Elizabeth (Stills) Alexander, and brother James M. Stills.
George leaves to cherish his memories his three loving children: Lesley Stills Faichney, Cumming, GA, Todd H. Stills (Natacha), Alpharetta, GA and Christina Stills Massey (Andre), Beaufort, SC, three siblings: Laura Austin (Ozell), Ronald Alexander of San Francisco, CA and Carolyn Stills Wallace, Pensacola, FL.
A viewing will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, from 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Joe Morris and Son Funeral Home, 701 N. DeVillers St, Pensacola, FL. Services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Talbot Chapel A.M.E Zion Church, 425 N. Reus St., Pensacola, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 23, 2019