George Mallams
George Mallams, 93, The eighth child of Robert and Jannett (Mc Tavish) Mallams born on February 9, 1927, in Weir City, KS. Passed from this life on April 22, 2020 to join his parents and all of his siblings whom had gone on before him.
William, Robert, Grace Bennett, Viola Trewatha, Eldon, Raymond, Bertha Prewett. He married the late Garnett Wolf in 1957and enjoyed 48 years of togetherness. In this marriage George had the pleasure and enjoyment of starting his family by raising Garnett's 15-year-old daughter, Jo Ann Livingston for 50 years. He is survived by two grandsons, Don (Shelley) Livingston, Jeff (Christine) Livingston, six great-Grandsons, Josh (wife Sloan), Thomas, Joseph, Tyler, Johnny, Colby and one great-Granddaughter, Joy Ellen ( Livingston) Beatty and husband Kevin, five great-great-Grandsons, Noah, Carson, Jacob, Silas and Eli and one great-great- Granddaughter Amelia, plus a host of Nieces, Nephews and Cousins throughout these United States and Wales UK. He also leaves behind his partner of several years and dear friend Susan Metzger.
George was a 1954 graduate from the University of Kansas City School of Pharmacy, now the University of Missouri, he was a registered Pharmacist for 50 years in the State of Missouri. George was very active in his professional associations, a past President of the Springfield Pharmacy Association, and past President of Missouri Pharmacist Association, Chairman of Christian County Health Board, also serving as Chairman of the Nixa Electric Board.
He and his Wife,Garnett owned and operated Mallams Drug Store in Nixa, MO for ten years. At which time he starting to work for the State of Missouri as a consultant to the (new) Medicaid Program, later joining the Missouri Board of Pharmacy as an Inspector of licensing and compliance of Missouri Law.
George ended his professional career working for the Greene County Health Department Clink Springfield MO, dispensing medications for the indigent.
On Labor Day 1996 George & Garnett moved to Gulf Breeze FL to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren.
George was known as Grandad by all the Grandkids, was so special and so loved by everyone and considered to be the "Perfect Grandfather", always Smiling, always Supportive, very Smart and very Loving, he will be deeply missed.
Memorial services will be held among the immediate family. Family-Funeral & Cremation
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020