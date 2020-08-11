George Martin Posey
Pensacola - George M. Posey passed away on August 08, 2020 from a heart attack.
Born on December 8th 1960 in Andalusia AL, George grew up in Pensacola Florida and graduated from Pine Forest High School and George Stone Vocational School.
George worked most of his career at Killinger Marine Center, starting there washing boats at age 15. He worked hard and became a superb Marine Mechanic/Technician. Killinger Marine was home to George, but he also worked a short period at Harbor View Marine in the late 80's and later worked for his best friend Mickey Parriman at Key Marine. He eventually retired to raise his sons and to teach them everything he knew. He spent his life helping his neighbors, family and friends with lawn care, engine work, home repairs, or anything that they needed. He was an awesome troubleshooter and a deep thinker who analyzed every situation and made sure it was resolved precisely as it should be done. Known by his younger sister as 'Genius George', he was her on-call handyman. His younger brother often said that if an alien space ship broke down nearby that George could troubleshoot and fix it. George acquired his mechanical knowledge at a younger age from his special Uncle Mack Helms.
George enjoyed hiking, camping, bon fires at his oldest sister's, making dad jokes, and feeding and watching birds in the bird oasis he created in his back yard which he watched from his dining room window. He loved his cats, enjoyed researching movie history, and enjoyed spending time with his sons, who were his best friends. George suffered from excruciating arthritic pain for many years that affected his lifestyle. Jesus has healed him and he is no longer in pain.
George is preceded in death by his mother, Sara Posey; his brother-in-law, Allen W Gray, Sr. and his nephew Allen W Gray, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sherry Blackwell Posey, sons Matthew Martin Posey and Daniel Jacob Posey, his Father, Ronald B Posey (Barbara), his oldest sister Juanita Holley (Acie), younger sister, Rhonda Gray and younger brother, Terry Posey (Amy), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Mclemore, Doug Dillard, John Hoobler, Roy Hykes, Rick Hawkins and Kendall Nutt. Honorary Pallbearers will be his sons Matthew and Daniel.
Visitation will be on Saturday August 15th 10am to 12pm with a service immediately following at East Brent Baptist Church 4801 N. Davis Hwy. A private family burial will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens at a later date. The service will be recorded. Social distancing is strongly encouraged.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
