George McNeely
Pensacola - George McNeely was born in Savoy, Kentucky on February 17, 1923 to Horace C. and Ozell Drake McNeely. He lived and attended schools in La Follette and Knoxville, Tennessee.
He served in the Us Air Force during WWII with the B-25 Bomber group in the South Pacific. After his service time he returned to Knoxville and completed his schooling at Stair Technical High School.
He came to Pensacola in 1947 and began employment at NAS in the O & R department, retiring in 1980.
He met his wife, Helen Childress, in 1948 at First Baptist Church and they were married there on June 4, 1950. They had a blessed and happy marriage for over 69 years.
George enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, yard work, bowling and serving in the churches where he was a member.
He and Helen enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and The Smoky Mountains.
George was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers, Clifton and Burton and infant sister, Evelyn.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be at Oak Lawn Funeral Home on Friday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 am. A Funeral service will be at 11:00 am and burial at Pensacola Memorial Gardens will follow.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Covenant Home Health, Solaris and Regency Hospice for their care.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020