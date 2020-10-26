George MohancoPensacola - George Mohanco passed away peacefully Thursday morning at the age of 73 with his family by his side. Born September 7, 1947 to Mary and John Mohanco in Scranton, PA, he grew up in Wilkes-Barre, PA where he graduated from King's College in 1969. After earning a degree in data processing, he joined IBM as a system engineer in the Scranton branch office. At that time, he also served his country as Military Police in the Army Reserves. His IBM career took him to Atlanta where he met and married co-worker Bonnie Becker. In 1990, IBM transferred George to the Pensacola, FL office. After 23 years with IBM, he took an early retirement and worked as a consultant for Systems Source. Upon full retirement, Bonnie and George traveled the country visiting 375 units of the National Parks, mostly in their RV. He loved learning the history of our country. George was a visionary; mechanically, artistically, architecturally and technologically. George loved visiting their beach house at Blue Mountain Beach. He always had a project and was the hardest working man. He built his "man cave" and anyone who visits marvels at the extent of his creativity and craftsmanship.He is survived by his wife Bonnie Becker; brother, John Mohanco; two children, Robin Mohanco Heller (Chaz) and Becker Mitchell Mohanco (Jennifer) and three grandchildren, Harper, Emmaline, and Beck (Mohanco).The family plans a celebration of life at a later date at his beloved beach house. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SEASTARS Aquatics, Inc. 5425 Hibiscus Road, Pensacola FL 32504.