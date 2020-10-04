1/1
George Painter
George Painter

Brewton, AL - George Painter died on July 12, 2020 in Brewton, AL, a town he loved and called home. He was born in 1928 in Shelton, CT. He attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; after earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering, he joined the United States Navy. Graduating U.S. Navy Flight School in 1952, he spent the next 23 years serving in the USN. CDR Painter retired from the navy in 1973, and the family relocated to Brewton. Mr. Painter worked at Brewton Iron Works until 1993.

George Painter was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Helen, and his beloved son, Geoffrey. He is survived by his daughters, Leah Painter and Harriet Painter Lincoln.

Mr. Painter will be remembered for his love and dedication to family, church, and friends. He was known for his mastery in and love of woodworking. He demonstrated his thoughtfulness in the lovely and personalized handmade bowls he gave to numerous people in his community for marriages, new borns, and loved ones lost.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Brewton, AL on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A burial service will follow the memorial. Father Dave Chatel will be officiating at both services.

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church

1510 Escambia Ave.

Brewton, AL 36426

Green Acres Cemetary

4858 Old Hwy. 31

Brewton 36426




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
