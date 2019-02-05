|
|
George Provan
Pensacola - Pensacola - George Alan Provan, age 88, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. George was born on December 14, 1930 in Ramsey, New Jersey and graduated from Ramsey High School, was a long-time Wisconsin resident, and moved to the Florida Gulf Coast in 1987. He and his wife, Joanne, moved to Pensacola in 1994.
George was preceded in death by Wife, Joanne; Sister, Dorothy; Brother, Arthur; Mother, Florence; and Father, Edwin. He is survived by Son, Edwin; Daughter, Elizabeth (Sternke); his grandchildren, Edwin, II; Randolph (great grandchildren, Linden and Madoline); Raymond; Sasha (Sternke); Skylar (Sternke); and nieces and nephews from the Jenkinson, Provan, Cooper, Murray, Wagner, Davis, and Saxe families and a host of other beloved friends and family.
After high school, George served in the Marines during the Korean War and was an honored military veteran. He moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to attend engineering school in 1954, where he met wife Joanne. He worked his entire career for AT&T and the Wisconsin Bell phone companies, serving as he did in the Marines as a communications engineer.
In both Wisconsin and Pensacola, George served as a volunteer in numerous organizations, including local Breakfast Optimist Clubs, which provide programs and activities for children; Aboard the U.S. Naval Air Station--Pensacola as a historic aircraft restoration expert. He was a long-time member of the Telephone Pioneers of America Retired (Pensacola), and served on the Pensacola Pioneers HUG-A-BEARS team, creating safe stuffed toys that are delivered by first responders, social workers, and hospital personnel to children who have undergone trauma. He also participated in the Pensacola State College Seniors Organization. George was a long-time member of Christ Episcopal Church in Pensacola, where he served many years as an usher for Sunday services.
A dual memorial service for George and Joanne will be held at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019, with an interment to follow. The church will provide a reception after the service in the Fellowship Hall.
George has always had a passion for trains and has had home layouts of hobby trains his entire life. He has been a member of the Emerald Coast Garden Railroad Club for the past ten years. Memorial contributions can be made in George's honor to the West Florida Railroad Museum, c/o Peggy Humbert, Treasurer, P.O. Box 770, Milton FL 32572.
Trahan Funeral Home is providing the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10, 2019