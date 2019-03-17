Services
Lewis Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel
Milton - George S. Faulk, 77, a resident of Milton, Florida, passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Troy, Alabama, to George Thomas Faulk and Elizabeth Faulk. He graduated from Escambia High School in 1960 and attended PSC. He entered the Army in 1966 and was trained as an artillery officer. He was stationed in Vietnam during the TET offensive. He was the president of F & M Residential Contractors.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother and two sisters.

George is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy; his son, Gregory; a niece, Nancy; and his nephew, Joe.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel, with Pastors David and Betty Massey and Chaplain Mark Smith officiating. Burial will follow services in Barrancas National Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., prior to the service.

The family would like to thank the staff of Emerald Coast Hospice for the love and care given to George during his time of illness.

The family requests memorial donations, be made in George's name, to Emerald Coast Hospice, or a .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
