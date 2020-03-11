|
|
George Victor Bokas
Gulf Breeze - George Victor Bokas, 90 years old, of Gulf Breeze, FL fell asleep in the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born in Pensacola, FL on June 3, 1929 to Xanthe and Victor Bokas. George graduated from Pensacola High School in 1947 and the University of Florida School of Pharmacy in 1951. George was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon at UF and a supportive Gator alumnus. Upon graduation he served as a pharmacist at Eglin Air Force Base. It was on those drives from Pensacola to Eglin that George was inspired to open a pharmacy in Gulf Breeze. In 1956, George established Bokas Pharmacy, which served the first five hundred residents of Gulf Breeze, FL. George partnered with Max Jordan to open the iconic Bokas-Jordan Pharmacy in 1960. George truly loved serving the community of Gulf Breeze as a pharmacist and welcomed all who came into the drugstore and soda fountain with his big smile.
One Sunday in 1954, George spotted Aspasia Anetopoulos in Church and knew he wanted to marry her. They married in 1955 in Pensacola, FL and spent 64 years together building a beautiful marriage and family.
George had many philanthropic and professional endeavors. He was a devout member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. His love for the Lord and outreach inspired George and Aspasia along with their brothers and sisters in Christ to establish a mission church in Pensacola, FL. For the past thirteen years, George also enjoyed being a faithful member of St. Andrew the Apostle Antiochian Orthodox Church. George was an active member of the Gulf Breeze Rotary Club and served on many other Boards and committees in leadership positions.
He was a career long member of the Florida Pharmacy Association and honored with the prestigious "Bowl of Hygeia" Award in 1991 for his outstanding community service. One of his proudest accomplishments was maintaining an active pharmacy license until he was 89 years old.
George was an avid golfer. His golfing highlights include four holes in one and sharing his love for the game of golf with his friends and grandsons. As one of the original residents and business owners of Gulf Breeze, George delighted in telling stories, such as serving with the first volunteer fire department.
George is preceded in death by his parents Xanthe and Victor Bokas and his brother John Bokas. George is survived by his loving wife Aspasia, children Sonthe (Greg) Burge and Victor Bokas, three grandchildren Ryan (Libby) Burge, Paul (Katie) Burge, Sophie Burge, great grandchildren, Beatrice Burge, Margaret Burge, Anne Marie Burge and older brother Fotios Victor Bokas.
Visitation and Trisagon for George will be held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 West Garden Street, Pensacola, FL Thursday, March 12th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. The Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Friday, March 13th at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Officiants will include Fr. Sampson Kasapakis, Fr. David Bleam, Fr. Matthew Carter and Fr. Dean Gigicos. Immediately following the funeral, we will proceed to St. John's Cemetery for the interment and return to the church hall afterwards for the Makaria.
Pallbearers will be Gary Tringas, Jim Tringas, Ryan Burge, Paul Burge, Shane Crowley, Mark Sfanos and Michael Papadelias. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Poulos, Greg Young, John Scapin, Alan Ford, Dan Ross, and Michael Stamitoles.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Andrew The Apostle Antiochian Church, 5501 North "W" Street, Pensacola, FL 32505 or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 West Garden Street, Pensacola, FL 32502.
