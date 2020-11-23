1/1
George Waller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Waller

George Waller was born April 10, 1945. Sadly, he was greeted into heaven on November 17, 2020 by his father Clyde Waller and mother Virginia Waller. He was survived by his 6 brothers, 2 sisters, 4 daughters and 2 grandsons. He was a courageous soul who touched the hearts of many. George was a man of honor and a man that loved life. To know him was to love him. Throughout his personal and professional life, he was the strongest and most driven person you would have ever met. As a man of such integrity, he was widely respected and honored and he will be sorely missed by all the people that were touched by him throughout his life. He was a forever University of Alabama fan, "Roll Tide" was a lifelong motto. He also loved golf and fishing and we are sure, he will be doing a lot of this in heaven. May he Rest in Peace. "We love you Dad, you are our hero!"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved