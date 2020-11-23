George Waller



George Waller was born April 10, 1945. Sadly, he was greeted into heaven on November 17, 2020 by his father Clyde Waller and mother Virginia Waller. He was survived by his 6 brothers, 2 sisters, 4 daughters and 2 grandsons. He was a courageous soul who touched the hearts of many. George was a man of honor and a man that loved life. To know him was to love him. Throughout his personal and professional life, he was the strongest and most driven person you would have ever met. As a man of such integrity, he was widely respected and honored and he will be sorely missed by all the people that were touched by him throughout his life. He was a forever University of Alabama fan, "Roll Tide" was a lifelong motto. He also loved golf and fishing and we are sure, he will be doing a lot of this in heaven. May he Rest in Peace. "We love you Dad, you are our hero!"









