George Walter Schaff Jr.
George Walter Schaff, Jr.

George Walter Schaff, Jr. age 85, a resident of Elberta, AL passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.

George was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He was proud to be in partnership in Schaff Farms with his late wife and son.

He is survived by four daughters, Eva Marie (William) Bensinger of Oswego, IL, Evelyn Mary (Stephen) Duckworth, Georgette Elizabeth (Michael) Tacheny, both of Lillian, Megan Georgeanne Schaff-Edwards of Elberta; son, Geoffery George (Carole) Schaff of Elberta; nine grandchildren, Mitch (Aubrey), Hayley, Rebecca, Marissa, Collin, Justin, Kolby, Emi and Kody; great granddaughter, Ava Frances; two brothers, John Schaff, Joey Schaff, both of Elberta; two sisters, Kathy Odom of Elberta, Helen Williams of Ozark, AL and many other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, June 1, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home in Foley.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with interment following at Prince of Peace Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Lillian, AL.

ARRANGEMENTS BY WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, INC, 2551 S. MCKENZIE, FOLEY, AL 36535, www.wolfefuneralhomes.com




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
2551 S Mckenzie St
Foley, AL 36535
(251) 943-2391
