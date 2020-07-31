George "Eddie" Williams



Pensacola - George Edward "Eddie" Williams quietly departed this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home in Century, FL. A service of remembrance will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10AM at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home Chapel. Due to Covid-19, we ask that if attending, please practice social distancing and wear a mask.



He was born in Pensacola, Florida on August 4, 1934 to parents; Ralph and Lola Mae Williams.



Eddie married Romaine Agnes Lemieux on May 7, 1952 and they were married for sixty-eight years. The union was blessed with five children.



Eddie retired from L&N Railroad after 36 years of service and he was also proprietor of the Union Pool Room which was in Downtown Pensacola for many years.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Diane Williams.



He is survived by his wife, Romaine Agnes Williams; children, Robert "Bobby" Williams, Danny Williams (Lisa), George "Eddie" Williams (Wendy) and Michael Williams (Janice); 9 grandchildren, Michael Robinson, Robert Williams, Misty Williams, Deanna Robinson, Steven "Chris" Williams, Travis Williams, Stephen Williams, Summer Huffman, Tyler Williams; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Williams, Don Williams; and his loyal beloved Rottweiler companion, "Minnie".









