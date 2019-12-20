|
|
Georgia Jacqulyn "Jackie" Saxon
Pensacola - Georgia Jacqulyn "Jackie" Saxon, passed from this life to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She loved the Lord, her family and her church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was born in Pensacola, FL on November 24, 1933, the second oldest of seven children. She lived her entire life in Pensacola. She was a woman with uncompromising strength and values. She attended public schools graduating from Pensacola High School in 1951. Being the oldest child at home after their father passed away, she started working at a very early age and took great pleasure in doing everything possible for her mother and younger siblings. Later in life, she continued to visit her handicapped brother in a local health care facility every week until his death.
She was baptized at a young age and accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. She attended Richards Memorial UMC for many years where she met her husband, Robert Saxon. In 1953 they were married at Richards Memorial where later, sons Mike and Mark were baptized. It was also where the funeral service for her son, Mark was held in 1961. She left Richards Memorial in 1988 to help organize St. Luke United Methodist Church on Nine Mile Road and was a charter member of St. Luke as well as a charter member of the Wesley Memorial Sunday School Class.
She was employed by Edwards Roofing Company and worked part-time while completing high school and worked there full time after graduation. Following that job, she became Church Secretary at Richards Memorial during the time Ed Hardin was Pastor. She then was employed at the Naval Air Station Pensacola. In 1961, she was employed by Mutual Federal Saving and Loan Association. During her 26-year career she was named Corporate Secretary and later Assistant Vice President of Advertising and Public Relations. In 1965 she was selected Secretary of the Year by the local chapter of the National Secretaries Association. After leaving Mutual Federal, she was employed by Escambia County Utilities Authority in the Human Resources Department and retired after more than 13 years. She enjoyed gardening and spending time in her yard.
She gave everything to her family and asked for nothing in return. We thank her for that love. We rejoice in the reality that she is now in the arms of the Lord, with her son Mark, parents and brothers. We mourn her passing, and nothing will ever be the same again. We love you Mother.
Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Annie Calhoun; son, Mark Brian; brothers, John and Eugene.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Robert, the love of her life; her son, Mike (Phyllis) two beautiful and loving granddaughters, Heather Woodard (Ben) and Hillary Page (Jonathan); three precious great-granddaughters, Caroline and Charlotte Woodard and Madelyn Page; sisters, Faye White and Patricia Johnson (Jim); brothers, William Calhoun (Caroline) and Richard Calhoun (Joy) and a very special sister-in-law, Shirley Calhoun.
Visitation will be held 10:00am until a funeral service to begin at 11:00am Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Luke United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019