Gerald Burgess Obituary
Gerald Burgess

Jay - Gerald E. "Jerry" Burgess, Sr. age 76, passed away, October 26, 2019 with family by his side.

Jerry was enlisted in the Army straight out of high school after marrying the love of his life, Helen Louise (Allen) in 1961. He spent 8 ½ years as staff sergeant in the Army with a tour in Vietnam.

Jerry retired after 30 years as an L&N railroad/CSX engineer. He loved to camp, fish and spend time with his family while serving and talking about The Lord.

He is preceded in death by his son Todd Burgess, mother Bernice Bush and father Otha Burgess.

Jerry is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Louise; children: Gerald, Jr. (Tracey), Donna (Warren), Jimmy (Vaneica), Charles (Tracy), William, and Teresa (Jeremiah); 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 11:00 am until funeral service begins at 1:00 pm, Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Cora Baptist Church, Jay, FL with Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton providing services. Interment to follow at Cora Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family extends a special thanks and heartfelt gratitude to Dr. C. David Smith and staff, Covenant Care Hospice of West Florida Hospital, and Kindred at Home for their compassionate care.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
