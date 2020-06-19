Gerald (Gerry) E. Cogan, Jr.
Pensacola - Gerald (Gerry) E. Cogan, Jr, 85 passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born in Brockton, Massachusetts on November 29, 1934. He is survived by his loving wife, Leslie A. Cogan of 48 years. Also surviving, his sister, Jane Ollen of New Hampshire and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. As a young boy, Gerry was a Boy Scout who spent his summers as a counselor at the Yawgoog Scout Camp in Rhode lsland. He later helped to establish the Boy Scout troop at Cokesbury's Methodist Church in Pensacola. Gerry proudly served in the Coast Guard for eight years, serving during the Korean War, and was discharged as a second class boatswain's mate. He also spent thirty years as a radio announcer, most of those years at the original WNVY in Pensacola. He was most noted for his weather reports as Walter Clack and the weather almanac. Gerry and Double Grammy Award winner, Larry Butler, were close friends and roommates prior to Larry moving to Nashville. Larry was best known for co-writing the song "Hey, Won't You Play Another Somebody Done Me Wrong" Song. After his first Grammy, he gave an encore performance of their newly purchased piano for Gerry and his wife at their home in Pensacola. Gerry's love for music was a lifetime passion that continued throughout his life.
Gerry was a member of the Elks Lodge #497 and served as the Exalted Ruler. This position is most prestigious and highest position as an Elk. As an Exalted Ruler, he was the executive officer of the lodge and enforced and performed duties required by the Laws of the Order and the By-Laws of the Lodge. He also appointed all committees and had general supervision over all matters pertaining to the Lodge.
Gerry was also a member of the American Legion, Unit 340.
For entertainment, Gerry could be seen at the Pensacola Bay Center sporting his Bobby Orr jersey and enjoying season tickets for all the lce Pilots and lce Flyers hockey games.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South begining at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Chaplain Ken Griffin officiating. Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.