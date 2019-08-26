|
Gerald "Jerry" L. Sullivan
Pace, FL - Gerald "Jerry" L. Sullivan, age 85, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2019. He was born to Charlie Sullivan and Mellie Penny on July 28, 1934. Jerry was a resident of Pace, Florida and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Jerry served three years in the U.S. Marine Corps 1953-1956, attaining the rank of Sargent. He began his career in the chemical industry at Sylvachem/SCM facility in Port St. Joe, FL. He served as Operations Manager, Personnel Director, and Safety Coordinator. He was City Commissioner of Port St. Joe, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the local hospital and Chairman of the Board of Advisors for Gulf County Vocational School. He was also a member of the Jaycees, Kiwanis, and Rotary Clubs as well as the Quarterback Club of the Port St. Joe High School.
He later moved to Pensacola with Reichhold Chemical Corporation. In 1989, he became Sales Manager of Georgia-Pacific Tall Oil Operations, retiring as Business Manager. In retirement, he consulted for several companies including Georgia-Pacific, Plasmine Corporation, and Mobile Rosin Oil Company.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Gerald David Sullivan.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise Rachel Sullivan; sister, Genera (James ) Shepard of Chattahoochee, FL; daughter, Cynthia Lynn (David "Buck") Fernandez of Wewahitchka, FL; son, Jonathan Phillip (Christina) Sullivan of Palmetto Bay, FL; granddaughters, Cali Grace Fernandez and Leslie Michelle Sullivan.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. on Tuesday evening, August 27 at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be at 11:30a.m.on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Pastors, Dr. Ray Summerlin, Rev. Clane Roberts, and Rev. Don Magdalany officiating.
Burial will follow in Barrancas National Cemetery.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 26, 2019