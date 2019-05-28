Gerald "Gerry" S. Sutton



Pensacola - Gerald "Gerry" Sidney Sutton, Jr., 69 of Pensacola passed away peacefully with his wife by his side Friday, May 24, 2019, after a 12 year battle with Lymphoma.



Gerry was born in Trieste, Italy November 6, 1949. He was a graduate of Escambia High School and a member of the 1966 State Championship Baseball Team. He received his bachelors degree from the University of West Florida. He worked for CSX railroad as a conductor until retirement. Most days he could be found enjoying time outdoors, spending time with family or helping a friend or loved one. Gerry had a love of all sports, especially attending UWF baseball games. His favorite pastime was spent with a fishing pole in his hand, and passing his wealth of knowledge to any and all that would listen. Gerry was a devoted husband, a proud father, and loving Pops to his grandchildren. His quick wit and sense of humor will be missed by his friends, family, and all who love him.



He leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Kathie; daughters, Ashley Seitz (Ed), Lacey Ray (Chad); grandchildren, Reese Ray, Sidney Ray and grand dog Bowden Seitz, brother Mike Sutton, mother in law Cynthia Alexander along with numerous friends and family.



Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00am Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Pensacola. Gerry will be laid to rest at Bayview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Pensacola, 500 N. Palafox, Pensacola, FL 32501 or .



Active Pallbearers will be: Ed Seitz, Chad Ray, Sid Sutton, Matthew Sutton, Mac Jeffcoat, Michael Jeffcoat, Jimmy Smith, and Ronald Preer.



A special thank you to Sacred Heart Medical Oncology Group, and the PCU staff at Sacred Heart Hospital. Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary