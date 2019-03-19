Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
View Map
Geraldine Creech Peel


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine Creech Peel Obituary
Geraldine Creech Peel

Milton - Geraldine Creech Peel, 82, was born on February 22, 1937. She entered her eternal home-Heaven on March 16, 2019. She lived her life in Milton, Florida and the surrounding area.

In years past she was very involved in her church. She loved plants, dolls, cookbooks and garage sales. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Geraldine is survived by her 5 children, Paul Steven Joyner, James Dean Joyner (Marsha), Catherine Diane Duncan (Steve), Jerry Douglas Joyner and Timothy Joyner; 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton in charge of arrangements.

Visitation is 10:00-11:00 a.m., with service at 11:00 a.m., on March 20, 2019 at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton, burial to follow at Crain Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
