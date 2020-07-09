Geraldine M. Jones
Pensacola - Geraldine M. Jones "Gerry" passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born to Rocco and Gilda Ruggieri on July 4, 1933 in Washington D.C.
After high school, she was employed with the Yellow pages in the advertising department. She met her husband, "R.W.", in Washington at a roller-skating rink. They married on October 5, 1952.
During their 67 years of marriage, she was a proud Air Force wife and mother. Their military travels took them to Germany and numerous states in the U.S. After 20 years of military service, the family retired to Florida.
Gerry's life revolved around her family. She was a wife, loving mother, and doting "maw-maw". Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her family will miss many things about her, including her famous Italian meatballs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, and son, Rusty.
Geraldine leaves behind her 3 children, Linda (John) Conti, Cathy (Doug) Peaden, and Paul (Darlene) Jones; other family members include a sister, Theresa Paull; brother, Robert Ruggieri; her heart belonged to her 6 grandchildren, Brandon, Bryce, Adam, Taylor, Tori, and Tenton; and 3 great grandchildren, Mason, Hensley, and Keegan.
A going home service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Trahan Family Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11:00, with her service following at 11:30.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity
or Covenant Hospice.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.