1/1
Geraldine M. Jones
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine M. Jones

Pensacola - Geraldine M. Jones "Gerry" passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born to Rocco and Gilda Ruggieri on July 4, 1933 in Washington D.C.

After high school, she was employed with the Yellow pages in the advertising department. She met her husband, "R.W.", in Washington at a roller-skating rink. They married on October 5, 1952.

During their 67 years of marriage, she was a proud Air Force wife and mother. Their military travels took them to Germany and numerous states in the U.S. After 20 years of military service, the family retired to Florida.

Gerry's life revolved around her family. She was a wife, loving mother, and doting "maw-maw". Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her family will miss many things about her, including her famous Italian meatballs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, and son, Rusty.

Geraldine leaves behind her 3 children, Linda (John) Conti, Cathy (Doug) Peaden, and Paul (Darlene) Jones; other family members include a sister, Theresa Paull; brother, Robert Ruggieri; her heart belonged to her 6 grandchildren, Brandon, Bryce, Adam, Taylor, Tori, and Tenton; and 3 great grandchildren, Mason, Hensley, and Keegan.

A going home service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Trahan Family Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11:00, with her service following at 11:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity or Covenant Hospice.

Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
11:00 AM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Service
11:30 AM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved