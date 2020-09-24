Gerard R WilliamsonPensacola - Gerard Robert Williamson, 83, joined the Lord after passing away at Pensacola Baptist Hospital September 21, 2020. He was born May 17, 1937 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the youngest son of William Joseph Williamson and Ruth Elizabeth Scheffeild.Jerry attended Redemtoris Grade School, Jesuit High School, and then attended Tulane University. While attending Tulane he met a Young Nursing student, Nancy Elizabeth Powell, who attended Mather Baptist School of Nursing. Jerry joined the United States Air Force Aviation Cadet program in 1957. Jerry was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in 1958 with his wings as a rated navigator. Jerry and Nancy fell in love and were wed in the Church of the Assumption Selma, Alabama on July 18, 1959. Jerry served in the Strategic Air Command and served our nation for 20 years retiring in 1978 as a Major. On October 16, 1963 Captain Williamson was the DSO on a record setting B-58 flight from Tokyo, Japan to London, England, 8,028 statue miles at an average speed of 938 mph, in an elapsed time of 8 hours and 35 minutes. It established a new world record for this course and was the longest supersonic flight on record.In 1965 Jerry and Nancy were stationed in Wiesbaden, West Germany. Jerry served as EWO in the 7405th Support Squadron.Jerry and Nancy welcomed Michael to their family and they became a happy trio. Jerry and Nancy had a year of separation while he was stationed in Thailand with a B-66 Wing supporting our operations in Vietnam. They were then stationed in Arizona where Jerry attended Arizona State University receiving a degree in Computer Science. Their favorite duty station was 1973 -1978 in Beautiful Hawaii. They were able to visit all the islands in this beautiful state. Jerry served as Program Manager for the development of highly specialized computer software to be used in the planning and execution of military air operations throughout the Pacific Theater. Jerry completed a Masters in Computer Science and Nancy attended the University of Hawaii completing a masters in Nursing. Jerry and Nancy were very active with the Marriage Encounter at their church and helped bring the first interfaith Marriage Encounter weekend to Hawaii.After retiring in 1978 from the USAF as a Major, Jerry and his family moved to Florida to work in Civil Service as system analyst at NAS Pensacola. Nancy's parents, John and Macy Powell were very thrilled to have their daughter back so close. Jerry worked for the Civil Service for 15 years retiring in 1994. After retirement he continued to serve his church. Jerry was a devoted Catholic and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jerry was ordained as a deacon in 1992. He served the diocese as the deacon coordinator and training specialist and as Vicar of Deacons. Jerry served 25 years as an active deacon but retirement did not keep him from continuing to serve his Parrish.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife Nancy, sister, Dorothy W. Tabor, sister, Nora Williamson, and brother, William Joseph Williamson Jr. "Bubba".Jerry will be greatly missed by his son Michael John Williamson, sister Marilyn Duboc, and sister-in-law Mary Williamson, his brother-in-law John Powell and his wife Elizabeth, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 303 South Navy Blvd, Pensacola, on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Barrancas National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.There will be a small reception following the graveside ceremony for close friends and family at Oak Lawn Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers gifts may be donated to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church of charities of your choice.