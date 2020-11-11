Gilbert Oswalt Bennett



Pensacola - Gilbert Oswalt Bennett, 84, was born February 6, 1936, in Tuskegee, Alabama to the late Leon L. Bennett, Sr. and Ophelia Oswalt Bennett and passed away surrounded by his loved ones on November 9, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida.



Gilbert worked for Fisher Brown Insurance for forty-seven years and was President for his last 10 years. He was a member of Olive Baptist Church. Gilbert served in the U. S. Army. He is a graduate of Riverside Military Academy and attended Georgia Tech University. Gilbert was a member of the Rotary Club, President of Pensacola Interstate Fair, the Irish Politicians Club and is a Certified Property and Casualty Underwriter. In his spare time Gilbert enjoyed fishing.



Left to cherish Gilbert's memories will be his wife, Royce R. Bennett; his sons, Michael and Kim Bennett; his Daughter in Law Teresa Bennett, brother Lee Bennett and one grandchild, Murphy Bennett along with extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.



In honor of Gilbert O. Bennett, memorials may be made to Regency Hospice, 50 Beverly Parkway Suite 200 Pensacola, Florida 32505.



Celebration of Life services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Chapel of Bayview Fisher-Pou. Interment will immediately follow on the grounds of Bayview Memorial Park, Pensacola, Florida.



The family will be receiving guests for visitation Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM. at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel.



The family has requested that everyone in attendance please wear their masks. For those who will not be able to attend, services will be live streamed via Facebook.









