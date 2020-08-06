1/1
Gisele Dillon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gisele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gisele Dillon

Pensacola - Gisele Dillon, age 83, passed away July 19, 2020 at Life Care Center of Pensacola. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Renee; parents, George and Eliza Theriault; sister, Carmella Lutz; and brother, Numa Theriault. Gisele's devoted husband of 61 years, Thomas, joined her in heaven eight days later. She is survived by her children, Anthony Dillon, Francine (Matt) Brackmann and Paul (Heather) Dillon; grandchildren, Nicole, Tanya, Whitney, Alex, Amelia, Tyler and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Gavyn, Xander, Audrey, Zoe, Marcuz and Benjamin; siblings, Irma Theriault, Brigitte Lang, Murielle Theriault and Jean-Eudes Theriault.

Gisele lived in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada until she was swept off her feet by her dashing Airman, Tom. They had many adventures moving during Tom's Air Force career, finally settling in Pensacola in 1979. Gisele was a woman of many talents: sewing, upholstery, quilting, knitting, cooking, building furniture, restructuring, and remodeling rooms, just to name a few. Her energy, creativity and love for her family are an inspiration for all who survive her.

Thank you to the staff at Homestead Village, Your Life and Life Care for the loving care of Gisele.

A celebration of life for Gisele and Tom will be held at a later date.

Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved