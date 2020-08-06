Gisele Dillon



Pensacola - Gisele Dillon, age 83, passed away July 19, 2020 at Life Care Center of Pensacola. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Renee; parents, George and Eliza Theriault; sister, Carmella Lutz; and brother, Numa Theriault. Gisele's devoted husband of 61 years, Thomas, joined her in heaven eight days later. She is survived by her children, Anthony Dillon, Francine (Matt) Brackmann and Paul (Heather) Dillon; grandchildren, Nicole, Tanya, Whitney, Alex, Amelia, Tyler and Cameron; great-grandchildren, Gavyn, Xander, Audrey, Zoe, Marcuz and Benjamin; siblings, Irma Theriault, Brigitte Lang, Murielle Theriault and Jean-Eudes Theriault.



Gisele lived in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada until she was swept off her feet by her dashing Airman, Tom. They had many adventures moving during Tom's Air Force career, finally settling in Pensacola in 1979. Gisele was a woman of many talents: sewing, upholstery, quilting, knitting, cooking, building furniture, restructuring, and remodeling rooms, just to name a few. Her energy, creativity and love for her family are an inspiration for all who survive her.



Thank you to the staff at Homestead Village, Your Life and Life Care for the loving care of Gisele.



A celebration of life for Gisele and Tom will be held at a later date.



Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









