Gladys Salter Adams

Gladys Salter Adams Obituary
Gladys Salter Adams

Pensacola - Gladys Salter Adams passed away on August 21, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Born in Mexia, Alabama to the late James and Mary Salter, she graduated high school from Monroeville Rosenwald High School in Monroe County Alabama.

Gladys married Oscar R. Adams, and had one daughter, Glenda K. Adams.

Shortly after marriage, Gladys and her family moved to Pensacola, Florida where she graduated from Washington Vocational School as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and retired after 43½ years of nursing at Baptist Hospital.

She united with Greater Union Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Board and was a faithful member of the Mass Choir.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
