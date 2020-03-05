|
Glenn Edward Rohrer
Glenn Edward Rohrer, 75, died at home in Semora, North Carolina, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Born in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of the late Chester (Chet) Sylvester and Bertha Louise Rohrer. His life philosophy was to try to leave the world a better place, and he dedicated both his personal and academic life to helping others.
He received his Bachelor of Science in Social Work, his Master of Social Work, and his Doctor of Philosophy from The Ohio State University. He was a licensed clinical social worker and clinical addiction specialist. He worked with juvenile youth for many years in Ohio before beginning his work in the treatment of substance use disorders in Florida. He then moved to North Carolina where he became a tenured professor in the Department of Social Work at East Carolina University, serving as the coordinator of the graduate program in social work and the director of the substance abuse certificate program. After retirement from ECU and promotion to professor emeritus, he moved to the University of West Florida where he served as chair of the Department of Social Work and then as director of the School of Justice Studies and Social Work. During his tenure, he established the Masters of Social Work and earned accreditation for the program. In that time, he was also awarded a large grant to address gaps in the Gulf Coast's mental health services that were brought to light after the 2010 oil spill. In administering the grant, he served as the executive director of the Mental and Behavioral Health Capacity Project and created numerous sustainable mental health jobs throughout the Gulf Coast region. He was inducted into the Ohio State University College of Social Work Alumni Hall of Fame and later retired as professor emeritus from UWF.
In addition to helping people through his work in substance use and social work, he also served as an Episcopal priest for many years and brought spiritual comfort to his congregants. He obtained his Master of Divinity from Methodist Theological School in Ohio and was ordained an Episcopal priest later in his career.
The pursuit of education was very important to him, and he spent much of his time encouraging and supporting others to further their education. He loved his family and dogs dearly and enjoyed reading, fishing, and being on the water. He was always developing new interests and never stopped learning.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00am Monday, March 30, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church, 18 W. Wright St., Pensacola, FL.
The Rev. Dr. Rohrer is survived by his wife, Lois Collins Rohrer; his children, Kyle Rohrer and his wife, Erin; Anna LeViere and her husband, Nathan; Sara Braswell and her husband, Reid; and Lea Finestone and her husband, Brad Northup; and his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Rohrer, Kelsey Rohrer, Kara Rohrer, Christian Cook, and Jude Northup.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that charitable memorials may be made to the Episcopal Relief Fund (www.episcopalrelief.org). Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020