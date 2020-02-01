Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Gloria Lee Pickerill


1936 - 2020
Gloria Lee Pickerill Obituary
Gloria Lee Pickerill

Pensacola - On January 29, 2020, Gloria Lee Pickerill, 83, transitioned into Heaven surrounded by her family. She was born to Allen Costello and Ann Stoneberger on November 26, 1936, in Charles Town, West Virginia. She married Eugene Gwynn Pickerill on April 9, 1952, became a Navy wife, and raised five children. She was one of the first female EMT/Paramedics in Escambia County, Florida, volunteered for the American Red Cross, was a member of Escambia County Search & Rescue, an active member and Stephen Minister of First United Methodist Church, was a member of Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile, obtained her LPN and worked at Baptist Hospital. After retiring, she volunteered at Baptist Hospital and Loaves & Fishes, in Pensacola, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene, and her daughter, Karen Lee Pickerill-Luckie. She is survived by four of her children: Sharon Law (Larry), Eugene Pickerill, Jr. (Tammy), Lorie Pickerill (Harold Payne), and Lisa Underwood (Wesley); son-in-law Marvin Luckie; grandchildren Ryan Law (Julie), Jennifer Gaudet (Stephen), John Luckie (Becky), Michael Luckie (Sarah), Christopher Pickerill, Zachary St. George, Brandon Wragg, and Lyla Underwood; and great-grandchildren Tristan Law, Hayden Law, Hadley Luckie, Riley Luckie, Kadence Trea, Rosalind Luckie, and Miralee Luckie.

Family and friends are invited to Gloria's Celebration of Life Service on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church, 6 East Wright Street, Pensacola, Florida 32501. Reception to follow at the church fellowship hall, "The Wright Place."

Donations to First United Methodist Church, Covenant Hospice Care, or a charity of your choosing are suggested in her honor, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
